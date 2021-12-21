ICF Named To CDP "A List" For Leadership In Climate Action

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (ICFI) - Get ICF International, Inc. Report, a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently recognized for its leadership in climate action by global environmental nonprofit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious "A List" for tackling climate change.

The A List recognizes companies that are leading the way in cutting emissions, mitigating climate risks and contributing to the low-carbon economy. Nearly 12,000 companies were scored in 2021, and only 200 companies made the climate change A List.

"Achieving the CDP A List validates the impact ICF is achieving through our corporate focus on climate change, our mission and values and the work we do for our clients," said John Wasson, ICF chairman and CEO. "Our commitment to climate change is not just about our corporate sustainability, it is part of who we are and what we do. We are proud to be recognized for our ongoing climate actions, ambitions and transparency."

ICF has a rich legacy in corporate climate commitments. The company became the first carbon neutral professional services company in 2006 and has reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 86 percent per employee since 2013.

For over 40 years, ICF has also supported a wide range of clients in climate science, impacts and adaptation. This year, the company launched the ICF Climate Center, which offers compelling research and unique insights to help organizations establish clear, practical pathways forward through the combination of climate science and predictive analytics. The ICF Climate Center includes 2,000+ climate, energy and environment experts who work with public and private sector clients on climate initiatives around the globe.

"The A List achievement caps a year of strong climate action and recognition for ICF," said Marian Van Pelt, senior vice president and climate and clean energy lead . "In addition to launching the ICF Climate Center, we announced ICF's science-based target, demonstrating an even higher climate ambition. We also won a Climate Leadership Award for excellence in GHG emissions management."

ICF is one of the world's leading climate, energy and environment consultancies. The company has worked with governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations for over 40 years to design policies, programs and practical pathways that drive low-carbon transitions and build resilience against the effects of climate change. With industry-leading insights and analytics, ICF leads the way in developing proactive strategies to address risks posed by climate change.

About ICFICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 7,500 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

