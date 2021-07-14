Icertis Recognized As The Winner Of 2021 Microsoft AI Partner Of The Year

- First and Only Contract Lifecycle Management Company Recognized by Microsoft for AI Leadership and as a Global ISV Partner of the Year Finalist

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has won the Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award and been named a Finalist of the Global ISV Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the fourth year in a row. Icertis was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are elated to be recognized with the top honor for AI innovations by the most-respected software company in the world. No Microsoft partner in the contract management space has been named a finalist or winner in this category—until today," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "In a world of endless data, contract data reigns supreme. Contracts are the foundation of all commerce, and the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform sets the standard for AI use in discovering, visualizing, and optimizing this critical resource across enterprises and ecosystems."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from among 4,400 submissions across more than 100 countries worldwide. Icertis' decade-long and growing Microsoft relationship, was recognized in two award categories this year:

1. AI Partner of the Year: This award recognized the top Microsoft partner that designed, developed, and deployed high- value, customer-centric AI Solutions using Azure AI. Icertis AI applications apply machine learning to build predictive models that optimize contracting processes and uncover contracting insights that are critical in strategic decision making. The models are trained on the more than 10,000,000 contracts Icertis manages for its customers worldwide.

A recent McKinsey survey on " The State of AI in 2020 " found that 50% of respondents have implemented AI in at least one business function and some leading adopters of these technologies attribute 20% or more of their organizations' earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to AI. Icertis' high-value AI applications enable companies to address previously intractable contract challenges, including digitizing legacy contracts at scale and analyzing contract terms to improve sales negotiations and gain intelligent insights about terms, obligations, and risks. Notable examples of customers that are benefiting from the Microsoft and Icertis partnership and solutions in AI include:

HERE Technologies - "The Icertis DiscoverAI app rapidly digitized and analyzed more than 70,000 legacy HERE and third-party contracts, allowing us to unlock critical contractual terms to improve our business." — Simon Anolick , Director Legal Counsel at location data and technology platform company HERE Technologies.

- "The Icertis DiscoverAI app rapidly digitized and analyzed more than 70,000 legacy HERE and third-party contracts, allowing us to unlock critical contractual terms to improve our business." — , Director Legal Counsel at location data and technology platform company HERE Technologies. Sanofi- "With its intuitive interface and the ability to be customized to suit an individual's unique requirements, users have quickly adopted the new system and are now creating 400 contracts within ICI each month." — Celine Arquizan, Head of Strategy and Development for the Contracting Center of Excellence at Sanofi.

2. Global ISV Partner of the Year: This award recognized the top Microsoft globally managed Independent Software Vendor (ISV) that has demonstrated strong customer focus and success by partnering deeply with Microsoft on a global scale. Icertis was named a Finalist in this category for the fourth consecutive year, standing out among the more than 100,000 partners in Microsoft's extensive ecosystem. This builds on Icertis' previous Microsoft award recognitions, including the 2018 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award and the 2019 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Manufacturing & Resources.

The relationship that Icertis has with Microsoft empowers every organization to transform their contracts into strategic advantage by connecting them to the systems and processes they touch organization-wide. The Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform is natively-built and runs exclusively on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft products and more than 60 Azure services including Azure AI, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Teams.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

The award recognitions follow numerous CLM market leadership accolades so far this year, including being the only CLM vendor named to the Forbes AI 50 list every year since its inception, winning SAP Partner of the Year : SAP Store Category, and being named a Leader in both the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM), as well as The Forrester Wave ™: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2021.

Icertis will showcase its award-winning ICI platform and speak at Microsoft Inspire July 14-15.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

