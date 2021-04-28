ICE PICK: Biden's Lethal Attack On Immigration Enforcement Continues By Naming Staunch Immigration Enforcement Foe To Head-Up ICE, Charges FAIR

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding the nomination of Ed Gonzalez to lead U.

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding the nomination of Ed Gonzalez to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):

"As part of his unrelenting assault on the integrity of our immigration enforcement system, President Biden has chosen a staunch opponent of interior immigration enforcement to lead the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Harris County ( Texas) Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will bring the sort of contempt for enforcement of immigration laws in the interior of the country that Chris Magnus, President Biden's pick for Customs and Border Protection, will bring to controlling our borders. Neither is fit for the important jobs for which they are being nominated, and their appointments should be rejected by the Senate.

"As sheriff, Gonzalez ended cooperative agreements between Harris County and ICE, making it more difficult for ICE to do its job protecting the safety of the American public and enforcing U.S. immigration laws. At a time when we are facing a full-blown border crisis and sharp increases in violent crime all across the country, President Biden's choice for ICE director will further restrict local-federal cooperation and protect criminal aliens.

"While millions of Americans still struggle to reclaim jobs lost during the COVID crisis, ICE's duty to enforce laws that bar illegal aliens from filling jobs is more important than ever. There is little chance that that will happen under Gonzalez's leadership.

"After a hundred days of deliberate sabotage of border enforcement, it seems the president is now attacking interior immigration enforcement…with his ICE pick."

