ICE Marks First Day Of Trading On ICE's New Exchange In Abu Dhabi With 8,854 Cleared Lots Traded

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) - Get Report, a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced the first day of trading of ICE's newest exchange, ICE Futures Abu Dhabi ("IFAD"), and ICE Murban Crude Oil futures, the world's first Murban futures contract.

ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures opened for trading on March 29, alongside 18 Murban-related cash settled derivatives and inter-commodity spreads, offering the market the broadest range of ways to trade and hedge Murban crude.

Market activity on ICE Futures Abu Dhabi on the first day of trading included:

8,854 lots traded in total. This included 6,344 ICE Murban Crude Oil futures contracts and 2,510 Murban related cash settled derivative contracts.

Of the cash settled derivatives, 2,500 lots of Murban Singapore Marker 1st Line futures and 10 lots of Murban 1st Line vs Brent 1st Line futures contracts traded.

27 firms traded on day of launch.

"The depth of market activity on our first day of trading is extremely encouraging," said Jamal Oulhadj, President of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. "On the first day of launch we saw active trading, consistently tight bid offer spreads, a high number of participants from both the physical and financial sides of the market, and liquidity out for the first six months of the curve. The mix of trading across the Murban futures contract and the cash settled derivatives reflects how our customers are already beginning to utilize the extensive range of tools we offer to trade and hedge Murban crude price exposure."

Murban futures are open for trading for 24 hours a day on Mondays and 22 hours a day Tuesdays to Fridays, with investors from jurisdictions including Abu Dhabi Global Market, United States, Singapore, UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Australia, Japan and South Korea, able to trade on IFAD. IFAD has 26 Exchange Members and 19 Clearing Members, who are listed in full on IFAD's Membership page.

Contracts traded on IFAD are cleared at ICE Clear Europe where they are cleared alongside ICE's global energy futures platform covering oil, natural gas and the environmental complex, allowing customers to benefit from critical margin offsets to enhance capital efficiency.

For more information on how to clear or trade IFAD markets please contact: Membership-AbuDhabi@theice.com.

