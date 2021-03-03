LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ice Cube announced an updated version of 'Contract with Black America' that outlines longstanding specific issues facing Black American women and the sports industry with a set of tactical solutions, along...

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ice Cube announced an updated version of 'Contract with Black America' that outlines longstanding specific issues facing Black American women and the sports industry with a set of tactical solutions, along with additional updates throughout the contract. The original contract was announced this past summer and spurred a string of political conversations around racial and economic equality in America.

The 'Contract with Black America' can be viewed here: https://contractwithblackamerica.us/

In partnership with lawyer and activist, Kamilah Moore, and lawyer, Maureen Simmons, the 'Contract with Black America' now includes an additional section dedicated to highlighting the many concerns facing Black American women. Black American women are met with unique challenges due to the enslavement and mistreatment of their ancestors. The section includes both legislative remedies and guiding principles.

Under the Sports Industry Economic Development Plan - CWBA Sports Initiative, the contract outlines solutions to the systemic racism engulfing sports today. With a focus on professional and collegiate levels, the recommended action items call for leagues and national governing bodies to work together in order to foster the economic growth of Black owned businesses and overall workforce.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeremy Watkins jwatkins@hstrategies.com

Alyx Sealy asealy@hstrategies.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ice-cube-expands-contract-with-black-america-to-highlight-issues-facing-black-american-women-and-the-sports-industry-301240074.html

SOURCE Ice Cube