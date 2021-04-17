Ice Cream That Tastes Like Cannabis, The Danks

Long Beach Creamery, a local award winning ice cream manufacturer, launches their line of cannabis inspired ice creams. Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, Granddaddy Purp and OG Kush Chip are the four flavors available on 4/20.

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 4:20pm on 4/20 Long Beach Creamery drops our cannabis inspired ice cream, The Danks at our Downtown Long Beach shop (222 East Broadway Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802).

Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, Granddaddy Purp and OG Kush Chip are the four flavors available on 4/20. The Danks will be sold as a stash: all four pint flavors and a freezer tote bag for $60. Available at our downtown shop and online at longbeachcreamery.shop for pickup or local delivery at 4:20 pm on 4/20.

For Long Beach Creamery founder, Dina Amadril creating The Danks is a passion project "I had this wild fear thought about a year ago. It felt like everyone was throwing CBD or THC into their food products and we were missing out. I talked myself down from the ledge by buying a few items, paying hella dollars and realizing this soda just tastes like soda - I was missing the flavor of the cannabis.

"Those amazing terpenes that give Blue Dream its blueberry undertones or the sweet tang of Pineapple Express. Why couldn't that terpene profile be an ice cream flavor? It can! And it's magic all on its own."

While The Danks ice cream does not contain THC or CBD, it will contain the terpene profiles of the cannabis strain with some extra shop made mix ins to accentuate the flavor. Terpenes are the building blocks of aroma and scent in all plants, used everyday in bath oils, flavor extracts and now cannabis flavored ice cream.

For those who just want to give it a taste there will be mini-scoop samplers for $7 in the shop on 4/20.

The Danks launch also showcases pint label designs from Long Beach artists. Corey Wolford, Jason Keam, Kate Maleki and Mike R. Baker were commissioned to design a Danks flavor label. Working with The Danks color palette they have each created some awesome collectable label art.

Long Beach Creamery is an award winning organic ice cream manufacturer in Long Beach, CA. Long Beach Creamery handcrafts ice cream delights. We focus on using local, organic ingredients to create our signature flavors of ice cream. Our ice cream helps to tell the story of Long Beach and its growing food culture.

