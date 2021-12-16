ICE Announces Quarterly Rebalance Changes In The NYSE FANG ™ Index

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the quarterly rebalance of the NYSE ® FANG+™ Index, which is effective before the open of trading on Monday, December 20,...

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the quarterly rebalance of the NYSE ® FANG+™ Index, which is effective before the open of trading on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The NYSE FANG+™ Index is an equal-dollar weighted index with the objective of tracking the performance of highly traded growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies in the technology, media & communications and consumer discretionary sectors. It has historically included the key FAANG stocks — Facebook (Meta Platforms), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google (Alphabet) — as well as other related companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla and Twitter.

Effective with the December 2021 quarterly rebalancing, the NYSE FANG+™ Index will include the stock of Microsoft Corp., which is a core component of the FAANMG group of tech and tech-related companies. Microsoft Corporation will replace Twitter, Inc., maintaining the index at 10 constituents.

"The addition of Microsoft stock into the NYSE FANG+™ Index is an important change that will ensure that the index continues to be a leading benchmark for measuring the performance of U.S. listed technology and tech-enabled companies," said David Goone, Chief Strategy Officer at ICE.

The NYSE FANG+™ Index has consistently outperformed many other indices, producing an annualized total return of 32.96% from September 19, 2014 to November 30, 2021*.

The index serves as the basis for the MICRO NYSE FANG+™ Index Futures, which provides market participants with exposure to these 10 highly traded technology and tech-related companies. ICE reduced the notional value of the NYSE FANG+™ Index futures contract in September 2020 by one tenth to a notional value of approximately $35,000 and has seen steady growth in market participation in the contract throughout the course of this year.

For more information about MICRO NYSE FANG+™ Index futures, visit https://www.theice.com/fangplus.

*Returns as of September 19, 2014 to November 30, 2021. The NYSE FANG+™ Index launched on September 26, 2017. Prior performance (September 19, 2014 to September 25, 2017) is based upon back tested index calculations.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Report is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

