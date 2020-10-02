LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICE and Triller agree to a multi-territory licensing deal for the musical works represented by the ICE Core.

The deal covers Triller from its launch and will support the growing service by licensing it into 160+ territories for rights represented by ICE's society and publisher rights holders (PRS for Music, GEMA, STIM, IMRO, Concord, Downtown and Peer). The deal reflects the essential value that songwriters bring to these types of services and includes a partnership on developing data reporting to ensure accurate and timely distribution of royalties to rights owners.

Both sides have worked constructively to deliver a deal that supports the innovative utilisation of music in a way that is sustainable for creators.

Mike Lu, CEO at Triller: "We found this to be a really smooth process, reflecting both ICE's experience in licensing a wide range of digital services and our own approach in seeking fair deals with rightsholders. Together the shared knowledge proved invaluable in both addressing a range of challenges, agreeing the present and mapping out how this could develop in the future. We look forward to offering our users an unparallel experience on the Triller app."

Ben McEwen, VP Commercial at ICE: "This deal is a good example of forward thinking. In addition to agreeing commercial terms, we've been able to explore collaboration in areas of dataflows and reporting. Working together, this reflects a digital service pioneering new ways of utilising music, and doing so on a basis that recognises the vital contribution songwriters make to their service. Triller has displayed a positive approach to our dealings to date, and there's a strong foundation for future development."

The ICE core license:

Launched in 2016, the ICE core license brings together the work of members and songwriters from GEMA, STIM, PRS for Music, Concord, Downtown/Songtrust, Peer music and IMRO. ICE has a nine-strong licensing team, including dedicated resource focussing on data analysis and insight to ensure we are delivering 'best in class' commercial outcomes and market data for our growing customer base. Licensed to more than 50 services, across a scope of more than 130 territories, the ICE Core has delivered distributions of more than €500m to its rightsholder customers to date and is a key component for today's DSPs.

About ICE

ICE offers a flexible suite of services for Publishers, Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) and Rightsholders. Services include: copyright administration, multi-territorial online licensing processing and Digital Service Provider (DSP) licensing solutions. ICE was created by PRS for Music, STIM and GEMA and represents over 330,000 rightsholders alone through this partnership. In addition the ICE Core includes repertoire of IMRO and the independent publishers Peermusic, Downtown/Songtrust and Concord. ICE has processed trillions of online music uses from music streaming services and paid over €1 billion back to rightsholders since March 2016. The ICE copyright database holds over 39 million musical works. ICE is based in the UK, Germany and Sweden.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 140 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

