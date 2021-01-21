ICD Designated A Great Place To Work-Certified™ Company 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 91% of its more than 100 employees rating it a Great Place to Work ®, ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, earned a Great Place to...

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 91% of its more than 100 employees rating it a Great Place to Work ®, ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, earned a Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2020 designation. According to Great Place to Work ®, ICD's rating compares with 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"At ICD, we thrive off each other's passion, energy and invested commitment to our work and to those we serve," says ICD CEO Tory Hazard. "We are proud to have earned a Great Place to Work certification by our employees as the outcome of this designation correlates directly with the above average/excellent service score we receive from 99% of the respondents to our client survey each year."

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology, certification confirms 9 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at ICD.

ICD employees also said the following:

99% - Our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent."

95% - When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

93% - Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

93% - People celebrate special events around here.

92% - Management is competent at running the business.

"We congratulate ICD, on their certification," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

To learn more about ICD's Great Place to Work ® certification, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7026457. For more information about ICD, visit icdportal.com or contact info@icdportal.com.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 300 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

ICD Media ContactZoe Sochor +1 646.581.3277 zoe.sochor@icdportal.com

