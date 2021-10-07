ICAD Unveils Next Generation Technologies At Journées Francophones De Radiologie (October 8-11, Paris, France)

Leading-edge AI solution for 2D mammography enhances cancer detection performance for clinicians, with improved sensitivity, specificity, and processing times over previous versions

Latest generation of ProFound AI Risk, now available for digital breast tomosynthesis, provides an accurate, short-term breast cancer risk estimation for women, based only on a screening mammogram

NASHUA, N.H. and PARIS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) - Get iCAD, Inc. Report, a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced it will unveil the latest generation of ProFound AI® for 2D Mammography at the Journées Francophones de Radiologie (JFR) meeting in Paris, Oct. 8-11. In addition, the Company will showcase its most recent technological advancements, including the latest generations of ProFound AI® for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) and ProFound AI® Risk, in its booth (#226A).

"The European launch of our third generation of ProFound AI for 2D Mammography demonstrates iCAD's steadfast commitment to improving breast cancer detection for all women worldwide," said Stacey Stevens, President of iCAD, Inc. "By using this leading-edge technology, both general and breast radiologists can potentially improve their accuracy and performance, which may in turn have a positive impact on women and the healthcare system overall."The latest generation of ProFound AI for 2D Mammography outperforms the previous product version, offering standalone performance improvements of up to 4% increased sensitivity, up to 10% improved specificity and up to 40% faster processing. 1 The advanced deep-learning software uses advanced neural network image processing and pattern recognition to analyze mammography images for potential cancers. Suspicious appearing structures such as densities (masses, architectural distortions, and asymmetries) and calcification clusters are identified via a contoured line. Each identified region includes a Certainty of Finding score, which indicates its match to lesions within the growing ProFound AI enriched database. Each case also includes a Case Score, which indicates the algorithm's confidence level for the case matching malignant cases within the ProFound AI database. Both scores are designed to assist with clinical decision making; Case Scores may also be used to prioritize the reading worklist. Designed for seamless integration in clinical workflow, ProFound AI results can be flexibly integrated into leading MIS/RIS, and PACS software products.

"When breast cancer is diagnosed early, survival after treatment is excellent, over 90% in some countries, 2" according to Patrick Toubiana, MD, Radiologist, President and Co-Founder at the C.S.E. Centre Imagerie Médicale Numérique, Paris, France. "At C.S.E., we have been using ProFound AI for 2D Mammography and DBT for several years, during which we have seen iCAD's constant commitment to improve performance in terms of both sensitivity and specificity as new versions are released."

In addition, the new version of ProFound AI Risk will also be available for demonstration at the iCAD booth at JFR. This solution, now available for tomosynthesis, provides an accurate estimate of the risk of short-term breast cancer, which is truly personalized for each woman. 1 , 3

Regular, age-based mammography screening reduces breast cancer mortality by approximately 20%, 4 but screening mammography can still miss 20 to 40% of breast cancers. 5 , 6 Many of these cancers are diagnosed as interval breast cancers, defined as those that emerge after a normal mammogram but before the woman's next scheduled screening.

Clinicians have traditionally considered risk factors such as family history as a way to assess women's risks of developing breast cancer, but about 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer. 7

"iCAD's technology offers practical solutions for physicians and life-saving benefits to women and their families," said Michele Debain, Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa and APAC at iCAD. "Additionally, ProFound AI Risk is a unique tool that can give women a precise indication of their risk of developing breast cancer in one, two or three years, based on information in their mammogram. This new information empowers both women and their physicians to actively manage breast care that is best adapted to the individual and to ultimately discover breast cancer earlier. Furthermore, ProFound AI Risk provides an additional refinement of individual risk assessment by taking into account the geographical region of a woman and her country's incidence and mortality rates. This is a first-of-its-kind solution that keeps focusing on personalized, individually tailored breast care."

"We are proud to be the first private medical imaging center in France to benefit from iCAD's latest solution, ProFound AI Risk," Dr. Toubiana added. "This innovative technology calculates the individual risk of breast cancer, from the analysis of information contained in the mammogram, such as density, texture, asymmetries and patient age, which is a much more precise approach than other risk models currently offered. This new algorithm allows us to identify women who are at higher risk of developing short-term breast cancer, and to personalize our follow-up for these women."

iCAD will sponsor a lunch symposium at JFR featuring Dr. Toubiana and Julia Arfi Rouche, MD, Institut Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, France, on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 pm in room 342A. Drs. Toubiana and Rouche will review published clinical studies demonstrating the effectiveness of ProFound AI® solutions for breast cancer detection and risk, and showcase clinical cases from private and public imaging centers.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, USA, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the benefits of the latest generations of ProFound AI for 2D Mammography and ProFound AI Risk and future prospects for the Company's technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company's ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe," "demonstrate," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "likely," "seek," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts:Media inquiries:Jessica Burns, iCAD +1-201-423-4492 jburns@icadmed.com

Media inquiries, Europe:Emmanuelle Vella, iCAD+33 6-20-49-48-57 evella@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:Brian Ritchie, LifeSci Advisors+1-212-915-2578 britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

1 iCAD data on file. Standalone performance compared to iCad's previous generation of CAD. Performance varies by vendor. 2 World Health Organization. Breast Cancer Fact Sheet. Accessed via https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/breast-cancer#:~:text=Partial%20treatment%20is%20less%20likely%20to%20lead%20to%20a%20positive%20outcome.&text=Survival%20of%20breast%20cancer%20for,and%2040%25%20in%20South%20Africa. 3 Eriksson M, Czene K, Strand F, Zackrisson S, Lindholm P, Lång K, Förnvik D, Sartor H, Mavaddat N, Easton D, Hall P. Identification of Women at High Risk of Breast Cancer Who Need Supplemental Screening. Radiology. 2020 Nov;297(2):327-333. doi: 10.1148/radiol.2020201620. Epub 2020 Sep 8. PMID: 32897160. 4 Marmot M, Altman G, Cameron A, et al. The benefits and harms of breast cancer screening: an independent review. Br J Cancer. 2013;108(11):2205-2240. 5 NIH National Cancer Institute. Mammograms Fact Sheet. Accessed via https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast/mammograms-fact-sheet. 6 Lauby-Secretan B, Scoccianti C, Loomis D et al.; Breast-cancer screening--viewpoint of the IARC Working Group; N Engl J Med. 2015 Jun 11;372(24):2353-8. doi: 10.1056/NEJMsr1504363. 7 U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics. Breastcancer.org. Accessed via https://www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/understand_bc/statistics.