IC Realtime Announces New Manufacturer Rep Firms

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based IC Realtime L.L.C. has been a market leader in video surveillance cameras and recorders for almost 20 years. The U.S.-based company's state-of-the-art, A.I.-enhanced video security equipment supports multiple A.V. integration systems, allowing A.V. integrators to add state-of-the-art security cameras to their installations easily.

The latest entries to IC Realtime's product line is their new Dash line of wireless yard light, doorbell, and intercom cameras. These Dash products create new service and upgrade sales opportunities for dealers and integrators in the A.V. market space.

To expand brand recognition and product presence, IC Realtime has announced both a new professional representation agreement with Canonsburg, PA-based End Result and celebrated the regional expansion of Tandem Marketing, already a successful representation partner.

Lead by Gary Effert, Ed Talaski & Adam Wright, Tandem Marketing of Itasca, IL, currently represents IC Realtime in the Great Lakes states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and northern Illinois. With the expansion of Tandem's territory to cover Kentucky and Indiana, Tandem's principals & staff bring their comprehensive experience in the custom installation & integration channel to new A.V. & security markets. Like IC Realtime, Tandem is a member of the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA).

IC Realtime has also added End Result, led by 37-year industry veteran Ed Dalesandro, as a new Rep Partner in Ohio, West Virginia, and western Pennsylvania.

Ed's initials, E.N.D., were the inspiration for the company name. Well known in the industry, Ed has long been active in CEDIA, MERA (Mobile Electronics Retailers Association), and IASCA. He and his firm have earned many accolades and won multiple awards over the years. Ed believes in working hard to provide support for his manufacturers, dealers, and integrators.

Ed is supported in these goals by Office Manager Nicole Rice. Like all great office managers, Nicole always supports Ed and End Result's partners, multi-tasking as she manages orders invoicing, returns, new dealers, and "leads the charge" for the End Result Show.

Nicole has a master's degree in counseling, so her skills are very welcome in what can often be a crazy market channel. She brings her kind, caring nature and excellent communication skills to the End Result Team as the in-office liaison between the manufacturers and the dealers.

IC Realtime congratulates both the Tandem Marketing crew on its continuing success and expansion and excellent market representation and welcomes Ed and Nicole at End Result as IC Realtime's newest partners.

We look forward to working with them to provide IC Realtime's U.S.-based, cutting-edge video security gear to their market areas.

Media Contact:Samantha WengerPhone: 954.505.5208Email: sam@icrealtime.com

Related Images

ic-realtime.png IC RealtimePartnerships on the rise

Related Links

IC Realtime

The Dash Line

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ic-realtime-announces-new-manufacturer-rep-firms-301138342.html

SOURCE IC Realtime