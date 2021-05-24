Ibotta, Campo Viejo Treat Americans To Free Glass Of Wine For National Wine Day

Rewards Platform Toasts to Wine Day with $5 Cash Back on Any Wine Purchase; Offers More Deals On Wine and Wine Pairings to Celebrate May 25 Holiday From Home

DENVER, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , a leading cash back rewards platform in the United States, today announced a partnership with Spanish winery Campo Viejo to provide shoppers with a free glass of wine to celebrate National Wine Day. Ibotta's Savers that are aged 21 and over can earn $5 cash back on any in-store wine purchase made through the Ibotta app, while supplies last. And not only can Ibotta's Savers celebrate with a free glass of wine, they can combine the offer with additional offers in the Ibotta app - including an additional $3 off from Campo wines - to earn cash back on cheese, crackers, and all the accompaniments to host the perfect wine day celebrations from home.

"With summer just around the corner, we thought what better way to kick off the season and toast to our Savers than with a free glass of wine," said Erik Senescu, EVP Revenue, at Ibotta. "Together with Campo Viejo and all our great partners, we hope shoppers are fully stocked to celebrate National Wine Day from the comforts of home."

To redeem the free glass of wine offer from Campo Viejo and Ibotta, shoppers can download the free Ibotta app, make their qualifying wine purchase, then upload a photo of their receipt to receive $5 cash back directly in their Ibotta account - while supplies last.

"Live life more colorfully by celebrating National Wine Day with Campo Viejo. By blending traditional and progressive winemaking methods, we inspire wine lovers to live life uncorked and celebrate each other," said Jason Calabrese, Senior Brand Manager, Campo Viejo. "The winery, located in Rioja, Spain is considered the top tier winegrowing region and recently was awarded the 2020 NYIWC Spanish Winery of the Year. Our award-winning winery boasts a harmonious balance between winemaking, architecture and sustainability. From our expressive Reds to our vibrant Cavas, Campo Viejo is the perfect wine to celebrate the artistry of winemaking and for all your occasions this spring."

For more information about Ibotta, visit the website here .

About Ibotta, Inc.Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $1 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibotta-campo-viejo-treat-americans-to-free-glass-of-wine-for-national-wine-day-301297464.html

SOURCE Ibotta