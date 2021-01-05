IBM Provides Harris-Stowe State University With $2 Million In Artificial Intelligence And Open Hybrid Cloud Technology Resources To Help Students Build Modern Skills

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris-Stowe State University announced today a multi-million dollar collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) on a comprehensive program designed to develop diverse and high demand skill sets that align with industry needs and trends so both students and faculty can develop the skills they need today for the jobs of tomorrow.

IBM and Harris-Stowe State University are building on the need to advance digital skills in education and are dedicated to providing future focused curriculum and educational tools to help train the diverse workforce of tomorrow in fast-growing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, data science, cybersecurity, cloud and quantum.

"Harris-Stowe State University is thrilled to collaborate with IBM to provide greater access to skills and training in the tech industry," said Dr. Corey S. Bradford, Sr., president of Harris-Stowe State University. "As the world, more than ever relies on the use of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to solve grand societal challenges, Harris-Stowe must continue to develop well prepared and ready graduates to join the STEM workforce. This collaboration is yet another example of our commitment to supporting student and faculty development and assisting in preparing students to compete and lead globally."

The collaboration extends IBM's recent investment in technology, assets, resources and skills development with HBCUs across the United States through the IBM Skills Academy and enhanced IBM Academic Initiative.

"Equal access to skills and jobs is the key to unlocking economic opportunity and prosperity for diverse populations," said Valinda Scarbro Kennedy, HBCU Program Lead, IBM Global University Programs. "As we announced earlier this fall, IBM is deeply committed to helping HBCU students build their skills to better prepare for the future of work. Through this collaboration, Harris-Stowe State University students will have an opportunity to gain modern skills in emerging technologies across hybrid cloud, quantum and AI so they can be better prepared for the future of work in the digital economy."

As part of its multi-year Global University Programs, which include the IBM Academic Initiative and the IBM Skills Academy, IBM is providing more than $100M in assets, faculty training, pre-built and maintained curriculum content, hands on labs, use cases, digital badges and software to participating HBCUs. The IBM Academic Initiative provides access to resources at no-charge for teaching, learning and non-commercial research with recent enhancements including access to guest lectures. The IBM Skills Academy is a comprehensive, integrated program through an education portal designed to create a foundation of diverse and high demand skill sets that directly correlate to what students will need in the workplace. The learning tracks address topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, data science and quantum computing.

IBM's investment in HBCUs like Harris-Stowe State University is part of the company's dedicated work to promote social justice and racial equality by creating equitable, innovative experiences for HBCU students to acquire the necessary skills to help unlock economic opportunity and prosperity.

About Harris-Stowe State UniversityHarris-Stowe State University (HSSU), located in midtown St. Louis offers the most affordable bachelor's degree in the state of Missouri. The University is a fully accredited four-year institution with more than 50 majors, minors and certificate programs in education, business and arts and sciences. Harris-Stowe's mission is to provide outstanding educational opportunities for individuals seeking a rich and engaging academic experience. HSSU's programs are designed to nurture intellectual curiosity and build authentic skills that prepare students for leadership roles in a global society.

