IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per common share, payable December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record November 10, 2021.

This $1.64 per share payment is the first dividend that will be paid by IBM after the expected November 3, 2021 separation of Kyndryl. With this dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive dividend payments since 1916.

