IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.

The IBM (IBM) - Get Report board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable March 10 , 2021 to stockholders of record February 10 , 2021. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005854/en/