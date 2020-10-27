IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.

The IBM (IBM) - Get Report board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record November 10, 2020.

IBM has raised its dividend for the last 25 years and with the payment of the December 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

