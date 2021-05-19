IBio To Present At The UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

BRYAN, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced today that management will present an update on the Company's business at the...

BRYAN, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (IBIO) - Get Report ("iBio" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced today that management will present an update on the Company's business at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.ibioinc.com under "News and Events" in the Investors section.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming ® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products on the FastPharming Platform, which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of fibrotic and infectious diseases, amongst others. The Company's subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services, including Glycaneering ™ Development Services for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

