IBio To Participate In Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Symposium

BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that management will participate in Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Symposium on November 19, 2020.

In addition to participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day, iBio will participate on a panel hosted by Jim Molloy, Alliance Global Partners' Managing Director, Equity Research Biotechnology & Specialty Pharmaceuticals, entitled "The Next Wave in COVID-19 Treatments: After PFE, AZN, MRNA & the Rest, What Should we Look for in the Next Set of COVID-19 Diagnostics and Treatments?"

Due to the format of the event, no webcast will be available.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming ® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company's subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio's Glycaneering Development Service ™ includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Contact:

