IBio Announces Participation In The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

BRYAN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming Manufacturing System ®, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, to be held virtually January 10-13, 2022.

iBio's pre-recorded presentation will be available on demand during the event for all registered attendees. Beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022, the presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.ibioinc.com under "News & Events" in the Investors section.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and a pioneer in sustainable, plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System ® combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, antigens, and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering Development Services ™ for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

