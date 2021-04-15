Ibex Adds Zendesk Integration To Its Wave X Technology Platform

ibex (IBEX) , a leading global provider of CX technology & outsourcing solutions, today announced an integration with Zendesk (ZEN) - Get Report, the leading customer service software company. A critical element of the continued success of the Wave X technology platform is its integration with best-in-class CX solutions, and this collaboration with Zendesk further cements ibex as the leader in BPO 2.0.

"As we expand the Wave X ecosystem, we're thrilled to announce our partnership with Zendesk," says Jim Ferrato, Chief Information Officer of ibex. "The race to digitally transform the customer experience is accelerating across every industry. Our ability to build sophisticated technologies and integrate with existing infrastructure is critical to the growth and success of our clients."

Wave X is ibex's purpose-built technology platform for improving customer interactions, customer insights, contact center performance, and client outcomes. Designed by a team of nearly 300 software developers and engineers, Wave X offers solutions ranging from training simulators to AI social media review analytics, providing smart technology for every touchpoint in the customer journey.

The Wave X integration with Zendesk demonstrates ibex's continued focus on its BPO 2.0 framework, solidifying the firm's commitment to offering an innovative set of digital CX solutions for client performance across the customer engagement value chain.

"We're happy to partner with ibex to support our digital native customers," said Ricardo Moreno, Vice President of Worldwide Partners, Zendesk. "Zendesk is at our best when we work closely with our partners, providing the best possible experience to our clients."

About ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle. Learn more at www.ibex.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005090/en/