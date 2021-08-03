Ibex Accelerates Growth And Capital Investment In Pittsburgh; Opens CX Operations Facility With 400 New Jobs

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the scheduled opening of its new customer experience delivery center in...

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the scheduled opening of its new customer experience delivery center in Pittsburgh, PA. Located at 500 Penn Center Blvd., the facility will encompass 33,000 square-feet of space with an anticipated opening date of October 1, 2021.

The new delivery center brings more than $3.5M in capital investment to Allegheny County, with an immediate need to fill 400 new positions. ibex currently operates 31 customer experience delivery centers across the United States, Jamaica, Philippines, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Senegal.

"When a business makes a decision regarding where to invest to meet its growth needs, it's a vote of confidence in the winning location," said Mark Anthony Thomas, president, Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference. "We are thrilled that ibex - a long-standing member of the Pittsburgh business community - has doubled down on its commitment to the region. Today's announcement not only adds 400 new jobs, but it also fortifies Pittsburgh's position as a tech hub."

"We are excited to open our new site here in the greater Pittsburgh region, strengthening our commitment to the city, while bringing hundreds of diverse career opportunities to the area," said Greg Rajchel, executive vice president, commercial and client operations, ibex. "Since 2004, Pittsburgh has been a critical driver of the growth and success ibex is experiencing as a leader in the BPO industry and the CX partner of choice for digital-first Blue Chip and New Economy clients."

"Our success is largely predicated on our people, their commitment to our clients and the superior customer experiences they provide," he added. "We look forward to providing hundreds of new career opportunities to the region, opening the door to as many people as possible to join our technology-driven, innovative and culturally diverse team."

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global contact center of scale consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 24,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its innovative Wave X platform, to manage over 100 million critical customer interactions (as of June 30, 2021), driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media and Investor Contact: Brad Jonesibex 720-643-8731brad.jones@ibex.co