IBERIABANK/First Horizon Names Veteran Banker Dallas/Fort Worth Market President

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Key Coker has joined the Company as Dallas/Fort Worth Market President. In this role, he leads the banking team and is responsible for the Company's growth and expansion plans for the Dallas and Fort Worth markets.

Coker is a results-driven Dallas chief executive with more than 35 years of banking experience, most recently serving as the Dallas CEO of BBVA. Over his long and distinguished career, he has built and led numerous finance teams in various verticals for top International/U.S. banks with responsibility for Dallas, North Texas and East Texas markets. Coker is an established expert and leader in a wide variety of client segments including Corporate, Middle Market, Global, Business Banking and Wealth.

"We are very excited to welcome Key to our team," said First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "His extraordinary experience and strong connectivity will help us capitalize on the incredible client opportunities available in the dynamic Dallas and Fort Worth markets."

Karl Hoefer, Regional President of Texas and Louisiana for IBERIABANK/First Horizon added, "Key is the perfect leader to expand our D/FW presence. Under his leadership and based on his longevity in the industry and the market, we will be able to advance our plans to add talent and broaden our client base."

IBERIABANK and First Horizon recently merged and will soon operate as First Horizon in Texas and other markets across the U.S. The combination of the two companies creates a full-service, $85 billion regional bank, operating in 12 states, with over 130 years in the banking industry.

"I'm thrilled to be joining IBERIABANK/First Horizon during this exciting time in the Company's history," said Coker. "I was attracted by the opportunities created by the newly combined organization and specifically, their growth strategy and commitment to the Dallas/Fort Worth market."

Coker's leadership in the community is evidenced by his active involvement as a board member and chair of many local organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs, American Heart Association, Dallas Symphony Association, Dallas Citizens Council, Habitat for Humanity, North Texas Food Bank, Junior Achievement and Better Business Bureau.

Coker graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with honors Finance Degree.

About First HorizonFirst Horizon National Corp. (FHN) - Get First Horizon National Corporation Report, with $85 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

Insurance Products, Investments & Annuities: Not A Deposit | Not Guaranteed By The Bank Or Its Affiliates | Not FDIC Insured | Not Insured By Any Federal Government Agency | May Go Down In Value

Insurance Products and Annuities: May be purchased from any agent or company, and the customer's choice will not affect current or future credit decisions.

First Horizon Advisors is the trade name for wealth management products and services provided by First Horizon Bank ("First Horizon") and its affiliates. Trust services and financial planning provided by First Horizon. Investment management services, investments, and annuities available through First Horizon Advisors, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and a subsidiary of First Horizon. Arkansas Insurance License # 416584. Insurance products are provided by First Horizon Insurance Services, Inc. ("FHIS"), a subsidiary of First Horizon. Arkansas Insurance License # 100102095.First Horizon Advisors, Inc., FHIS, and their agents may transact insurance business or offer annuities only in states where they are licensed or where they are exempted or excluded from state insurance licensing requirements. First Horizon Advisors does not offer tax or legal advice. You should consult your personal tax and/or legal advisor concerning your individual situation.

©2021 First Horizon Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iberiabankfirst-horizon-names-veteran-banker-dallasfort-worth-market-president-301388233.html

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation