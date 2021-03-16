Iberdrola Chooses MiX Telematics As Its Long-term Global Connected Fleet Partner

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), is proud to announce that Iberdrola, a global energy...

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (MIXT) - Get Report, a leading global provider of connected fleet management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), is proud to announce that Iberdrola, a global energy pioneer, has chosen MiX Telematics as its long-term global connected fleet partner for more than 6,000 vehicles in Spain, the United Kingdom and North America.

With a history of over 170 years, today Iberdrola is a global energy leader, the number-one producer of wind power and one of the world's biggest electricity utilities by market capitalisation. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries, has more than 600,000 shareholders, a workforce comprising more than 35,000 employees and assets worth more than €122 billion.

MiX solutions will optimize Iberdrola's fleet safety, efficiency, utilization by blending a global standard of fleet metrics with expert local customer success management, incorporating driving behavior enhancement and the provision of advanced vehicle telemetry, fuel efficiency and key engineering data.

Iberdrola selected MiX Telematics following a highly competitive process, including multi-Country practical assessments, due to MiX's global deployment capabilities, proven super-fleet track record, highly innovative and comprehensive product portfolio and shared vision for safety and sustainability, including progression towards widespread electrification of their fleet.

"We are delighted to be selected as Iberdrola's long-term connected fleet partner. We are proud to work with a fellow global company that shares our passion for moving the world forward through optimized safety and environmental sustainability," responds Charles Tasker, MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 750,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (MIXT) - Get Report. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

