IBAT Attains QQI Accreditation For Business Programme

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBAT College Dublin, Ireland's leading enterprise-focused third level institution today announced that its Level 7 Bachelor of Business programme has attained accreditation by QQI (Quality and Qualifications Ireland) - expanding the institution's higher education portfolio.

IBAT's Bachelor of Business is a three-year, full-time programme aimed at providing students with a challenging business degree that focuses on transversal and cross-sectoral skills that are relevant in navigating today's business operating landscape.

Key module topics within the programme include management and organisation, finance, human resources, law and governance, ICT and economics. The programme structure and content was designed and developed following close consultation with various stakeholders. This includes industry partners within IBAT's Business Advisory Group which comprises of INTEL, Allied Irish Banks, Dublin City University and MDO Management Company among others. The other stakeholders involved included recruiters for employability perspectives and students for assessment and workload perspectives.

Graduates from the programme will be able to apply for one-year add-on honours bachelor degree programmes such as the BA Honours in Business at IBAT.

Commenting on the QQI accreditation, Joe Gorey, Principal at IBAT College Dublin, said: "We are very proud of attaining QQI accreditation for our Level 7 Bachelor of Business programme. This is testament of the on-going efforts of our academic staff and the high standards of academic excellence being provided to local and international students."

"The QQI accreditation also affirms the quality of our business programmes. Students are assured to being provided with the relevant skills and knowledge to become business leaders of the future. At IBAT, we offer a great learning environment that is supportive of every learner's needs. We look forward to welcoming students to our Bachelor of Business programme."

For more information on IBAT's Level 7 Bachelor of Business programme, please visit https://www.ibat.ie/ or contact the Admissions Office on +353 1 807 5055.

About IBAT College Dublin

IBAT College Dublin offers a blend of quality undergraduate, postgraduate, English language courses and professional education within a state-of-the-art learning environment in a range of subject areas including business, accounting, ICT and management.

Courses at IBAT College Dublin are designed to reflect the demands of Irish and international students, with up-to-date syllabus reflecting the rapidly changing economy and flexible study options to suit the needs of today's students. IBAT College Dublin also operates an English Language School, offering general English and Cambridge exam preparation courses to students from all over the world.

About QQI (Quality and Qualifications Ireland)

QQI is an independent state agency responsible for promoting quality and accountability in education and training services in Ireland. It is the awarding body for third-level education institutions outside the university sector and was established in 2012 by the Qualifications and Quality Assurance (Education and Training) Act 2012.

