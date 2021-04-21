IBASEt Partners With Combitech, Expanding Nordic Presence

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced a new partnership with Combitech, an independent subsidiary of defense and security company Saab AB. This partnership reaffirms iBASEt's commitment to serving manufacturers in the Nordic region producing highly engineered, regulated, and complex products.

Digital transformation across manufacturing operations is difficult, time consuming, and resource intensive. Manufacturers on their Industry 4.0 journey need partners and trusted advisors to work with to follow the right path to maximize return on investment.

iBASEt's manufacturing software solutions can dramatically accelerate the adoption of digital ecosystems and the deployment of new, transformative technologies. These solutions, together with Combitech's capabilities in digitalization and existing partnerships in the Nordic industrial landscape, unlocks new resources in this marketplace.

"We are impressed with the innovation iBASEt has introduced in its Solumina iSeries solutions that should accelerate the time-to-value for our clients," said Stina Svensson, Business Area Manager, Combitech. "We see many new opportunities on how to work together and drive productivity improvement from Industry 4.0 programs across our client's operations."

"iBASEt is dedicated to simplifying how complex, discrete manufacturing operations can be managed to achieve greater operational resilience, performance, and accelerated operations decision making," said Michel Gadbois, Vice President, Industry Solutions at iBASEt. "We are excited to work with Combitech to open new markets while providing expanded solution coverage in the Nordics."

About CombitechCombitech is a Nordic solution and consulting partner with services in areas such as digital transformation, cybersecurity and national defence. We have 1,900 employees, helping companies, industries and the public sector to benefit from technology and digitalization for a sustainable and secure society. Combitech is an independent company in the defence and security group Saab AB. www.combitech.com.

About iBASEtiBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions deliver digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud native digital ecosystem that drives innovation to improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com .

