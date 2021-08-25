IATA Validates Quality Of Ground Handling Services At Sheremetyevo

MOSCOW, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moscow Cargo LLC, the cargo operator for Sheremetyevo International Airport, has renewed its certificate of compliance with the world standards and recommended practices of the International Air Transport Association...

MOSCOW, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moscow Cargo LLC, the cargo operator for Sheremetyevo International Airport, has renewed its certificate of compliance with the world standards and recommended practices of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for ground handling safety. The certificate was awarded upon completion of the IATA's ISAGO audit (IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations), which is conducted every two years.

The ISAGO standard establishes strict requirements for both aircraft handling operations and ground handling of cargo and mail.

The audit contains requirements not normally found in the Russian regulatory environment, such as risk management system, quality program, and training of personnel for emergency situations. ISAGO certification guides the cargo handler in improving the quality of ground handling services and helps eliminate the need for individual carriers to conduct inspections, which reduces the operating expenses of partner airlines.

Moscow Cargo was last certified in 2019. Biannual recertification allows IATA to consider any changes in production processes, including those dictated by the need to respond effectively to market demands. The international auditors paid special attention to the safety and quality of Moscow Cargo's services for cargo-only flights, which are chartered cargo flights using passenger aircraft. These flights were critical for the industry during the pandemic, when demand for cargo transportation increased sharply while regular passenger traffic declined.

Moscow Cargo LLC is a modern high-tech aviation cargo terminal and the main cargo operator of Sheremetyevo International Airport. It is the largest in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe and has no analogues in Russia in terms of equipment. The total area of Moscow Cargo is 42,300 square meters; it handles 380 thousand tons of cargo per year.

