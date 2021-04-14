IAPMO Launches The "Authority Podcast: Plumbing & Mechanical" Podcast Series

ONTARIO, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAPMO is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast series, "The Authority Podcast: Plumbing & Mechanical.

ONTARIO, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAPMO is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast series, "The Authority Podcast: Plumbing & Mechanical." Hosted by Christoph Lohr, IAPMO's vice president of Strategic Initiatives, the series discusses the latest trends in plumbing and mechanical safety, sustainability, and resiliency with some of the brightest minds in the industry.

The premiere episode, released Tuesday, is the first of a two-part series discussing creative synthesis, sustainability, and water safety with Mary Ann Dickinson, past president and CEO of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, and Dr. Janet E. Stout, president of Special Pathogens Laboratory.

An exciting list of guests and organizations are lined up for the first season, which focuses on the concept of plumbing resiliency, including but not limited to:

WELL Building Institute, USGBC, GBI, GBC

Kyl Institute at Arizona State University

Water Reuse Foundation

SPE Executive Director/CEO Billy Smith , PMI CEO /Executive Director Kerry Stackpole , IAPMO CEO Dave Viola

, /Executive Director , IAPMO CEO DigDeep

"I am incredibly excited for IAPMO to add our voice to the national conversation in this new format. We are having the needed critical conversations with brilliant experts," Lohr said. "These experts are the authority in their field, and bring the needed specialization to policy discussions. This focus of bringing specialized experts (i.e., subject matter authorities) to various jurisdictions (i.e., authorities having jurisdiction) is where our podcast got its name."

For a list of apps on which you may subscribe to "The Authority Podcast: Plumbing & Mechanical," including iTunes and Spotify, visit https://www.iapmo.org/theauthoritypodcast/subscribe. It may be followed on Twitter @AuthorityPM or on Instagram at theauthoritypodcast. To contact the podcast, please email theauthoritypodcast@iapmo.org.

Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO ® - The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary plumbing and mechanical systems. Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.

