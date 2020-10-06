IAnthus Receives Final Court Approval For Amended And Restated Plan Of Arrangement

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces that it has received final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") for the Company's plan of arrangement approved by securityholders on September 14, 2020 (the "Plan of Arrangement") to implement the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction").

Court Approval

Further to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2020 (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), iAnthus amended and restated the Plan of Arrangement (the "Revised Plan") to remove a proposed injunction provision and to provide for a narrower scope of release of claims. The Court issued its Reasons for Judgment on October 5, 2020 and approved the Revised Plan.

A copy of the Court's decision is available online at: https://www.bccourts.ca/jdb-txt/sc/20/14/2020BCSC1484.htm.

Closing and Implementation

Securityholder approval and Court approval were the two primary conditions precedent for closing the Recapitalization Transaction, both of which conditions have been satisfied. The closing of the Recapitalization Transaction remains subject to certain other customary closing conditions set out in the previously disclosed Restructuring Support Agreement and the Arrangement Agreement, copies of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com (and filed on July 20, 2020 and August 6, 2020, respectively). A copy of the Revised Plan will also be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Certain of the transactions contemplated by the Recapitalization Transaction may trigger a review and approval requirement by state-level regulators in certain U.S. states with jurisdiction over the licensed cannabis operations of entities owned in whole or in part or controlled directly or indirectly by iAnthus. Where required, iAnthus has either commenced or intends to promptly commence the review and approval process.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services. iAnthus currently has a presence in 11 states and operates 36 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-16, NY-3, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-7 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

COVID-19 Risk Factor

The Company may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19. An outbreak of infectious disease, a pandemic, or a similar public health threat, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, or a fear of any of the foregoing could adversely impact the Company by causing operating, manufacturing, supply chain, and project development delays and disruptions, labor shortages, travel, and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if such a pandemic persists for an extended period of time, including as a result of the waiver of regulatory requirements or the implementation of emergency regulations to which the Company is subject. Although the Company has been deemed essential and/or has been permitted to continue operating its facilities in the states in which it cultivates, processes, manufactures, and sells cannabis during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no assurance that the Company's operations will continue to be deemed essential and/or will continue to be permitted to operate. The Company may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of its control, which could have a material adverse impact on its business, operating results, financial condition, and the trading price of the Common Shares.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including concerning COVID-19 and the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "hope", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "our vision" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, the timing and outcome of closing of the Recapitalization Transaction.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Restructuring Transaction have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

