IAnthus Provides Update On Recapitalization Transaction

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces that earlier today, in a unanimous decision, the British Columbia Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Walmer Capital Limited, Island Investments Holdings Limited and Alastair Crawford of the order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia made October 5, 2020 approving a plan of arrangement to implement the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"). The Company announced the initiation of the appeal in a news release dated November 5, 2020.

Randy Maslow, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company stated: "We are very pleased with the Court's decision to uphold approval of the Company's plan of arrangement. The Recapitalization Transaction will improve iAnthus' capital structure and liquidity by reducing the Company's indebtedness and annual interest costs, placing the Company in a stronger position to capitalize on our national licensure footprint and continue to build out our expanding business."

For further details on the Supreme Court of British Columbia's approval of the Recapitalization Transaction, see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2020, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

COVID-19 Risk Factor

The Company may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19. An outbreak of infectious disease, a pandemic, or a similar public health threat, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, or a fear of any of the foregoing could adversely impact the Company by causing operating, manufacturing, supply chain, and project development delays and disruptions, labor shortages, travel, and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if such a pandemic persists for an extended period of time, including as a result of the waiver of regulatory requirements or the implementation of emergency regulations to which the Company is subject. Although the Company has been deemed essential and/or has been permitted to continue operating its facilities in the states in which it cultivates, processes, manufactures, and sells cannabis during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no assurance that the Company's operations will continue to be deemed essential and/or will continue to be permitted to operate. The Company may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of its control, which could have a material adverse impact on its business, operating results, financial condition, and the trading price of the Company's common shares.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including concerning COVID-19 and the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "hope", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "our vision" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to: the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations, the implementation and completion of the Recapitalization Transaction.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Restructuring Transaction have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

