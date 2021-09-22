IAMSE And ScholarRx Announce New Curriculum Development Grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Medical Science Educators (IAMSE), in collaboration with ScholarRx, is excited to announce a new curriculum development grant to promote the creation of innovative, shareable health sciences education curricula.

The goal of the IAMSE-ScholarRx Curriculum Development Grant is to provide funding which supports the development, implementation, and scholarly evaluation of shareable health sciences education curricula. Awardees will be given access to Rx Bricks Create, a groundbreaking authoring tool from ScholarRx, so that they can produce interactive digital learning modules (called Bricks). These shareable Bricks will be made available on the ScholarRx website, where students, instructors, and organizations from around the world will be able to access them at no cost.

Grant awardees will receive direct funding up to $5,000, along with approximately $50,000 in in-kind support, which includes:

Rx Bricks access for up to 200 students for one year

Investigator access to the ScholarRx Bricks Create Platform and Rx Bricks Collections

Investigator training and support for ScholarRx Brick development

$1,500 travel award for Principal Investigator (PI) to present the work at the Annual IAMSE Meeting

Dr. Neil Osheroff, president of IAMSE, said, "The IAMSE-ScholarRx Curriculum Development Grant is an outstanding opportunity for our members who are interested in curricular development to join in collaborative work with another institution to generate novel teaching materials. In addition to this new program, we very much value our partnership with ScholarRx and their support of our Association. They are generous in their support of student-centered initiatives, including the Student Educational Research Grant program and the New Educator and Scholars Training workshop, and we look forward to welcoming the Medical Student Alliance for Global Education (MeSAGE) meeting to the annual IAMSE conference."

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "We have long valued our partnership with IAMSE and its mission to prepare and support health science educators from around the world. We believe this grant will be instrumental in helping awardees develop med-ed content that can be shared with students and educators across the globe."

All current IAMSE members are eligible to submit a grant proposal. Visit https://www.iamse.org/iamse-grants/ to learn more about the application and submission process.

To obtain access to Rx Bricks Create, visit: https://scholarrx.com/iamse-grant/

The letter of intent is due November 14, 2021.

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

About IAMSE: IAMSE is a nonprofit professional development society organized and directed by health professions educators whose goals include promoting excellence and innovation in teaching, student assessment, program evaluation, instructional technology, human simulation, and learner-centered education.

