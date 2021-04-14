IAC To Announce Q1 2021 Earnings On May 6th And Host Earnings Video Conference On May 7th

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its first quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey Levin will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include...

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021, IAC (IAC) - Get Report will post its first quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey Levin will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference to answer questions regarding the companies' respective first quarter results.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KlmV924FTka85K2nLgmnZg

