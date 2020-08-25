IAA Names Andrew Albrecht As Chief Information Security Officer

IAA, Inc. (IAA) - Get Report, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced today the appointment of Andrew Albrecht as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. Albrecht will report directly to Maju Abraham, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Andrew to the IAA Team," said Maju Abraham, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer of IAA. "Andrew has extensive experience in advanced information security governance at well-known, multi-billion-dollar retailers. His impressive track record will allow enhanced protection of IAA's intellectual property, while optimally securing IT and business resources."

Most recently, Albrecht served as Senior Director, IT Security & Compliance for Designer Brands, Inc. (DBI), an omnichannel retailer with more than 650 stores across multiple international brands. At DBI, he developed and championed comprehensive business-minded visions and actionable strategies to identify and minimize risk while also establishing a cybersecurity operations center.

Prior to DBI, Albrecht was Vice President/Chief Information Security Officer for Michaels® Stores and held various information security leadership roles at global companies including Best Buy, La Quinta Inns & Suites, and L Brands. Albrecht earned his Master of Science degree in Security Technologies from the University of Minnesota.

Albrecht will be based at the company's headquarters in Westchester, Illinois.

