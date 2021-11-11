IAA, Inc. Announces New Partnership With Department Of Defense

IAA, Inc. (IAA) - Get IAA, Inc. Report, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces that it has joined the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership ("MSEP"). In late October, IAA attended a virtual ceremony to be inducted along with 45 other new partners to MSEP - bringing the number of employers to 544.

MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 200,000 military spouses.

When it launched, MSEP was part of the White House's "Joining Forces" initiative. The MSEP continues to be a key element of the Joining Forces initiative to increase economic opportunity and mobility for military families. The induction ceremony featured Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, who provided some welcome remarks.

"It was a pleasure to accept the MSEP Statement of Support certificate on behalf of IAA," said Bill Davidson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Human Resources, and United States Marine Corps veteran. "IAA's partnership with MSEP strongly aligns with our goals to continually drive a culture of diversity, inclusion and equity. We look forward to continuing to create work environments that foster equal access to professional growth and advancement opportunities for military families."

IAA is committed to cultivating a workplace where different perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected. Earlier this year, the company announced that IAA CEO and President John Kett signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion™ pledge, which introduced the IAA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. The council continues to engage members across the global IAA team to focus on three key areas: cultural awareness and inclusion, pay equity, and industry partnership.

About Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

The MSEP initiative is part of the Department of Defense's broader Spouse Education and Career Opportunities ("SECO") program. The Department established the SECO program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide, offering free, comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness and career connections. This program also offers free career coaching services six days a week.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (IAA) - Get IAA, Inc. Report is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA's unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,500 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base - located throughout over 170 countries - and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

