IA Financial Group Confirms Its Growth Targets At Its Virtual Investor Event

QUEBEC CITY, March 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (iA Financial Corporation Inc.) (TSX: IAG) held a virtual Investor Event on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. During this public event, under the theme "Guiding to solid growth," an update was given on the company's strategic priorities, digital evolution and financial objectives.

"Over the past few years, iA Financial Group has diversified its business model to offer a broad range of financial services in Canada and in the United States," commented Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "With its solid financial foundations, the company is well positioned to continue its profitable long-term growth while providing the best possible experience for its clients, employees and distributors. In addition to optimizing this experience for the future, our technology investments over the next few years will also improve the company's operating efficiency."

The company's strategy for the coming years is built around the following strategic axes:

Growth: To be a North American financial institution operating in sectors deemed strategically important where we can be the leader in the mass/mid markets

Client experience: To be the company that best meets client expectations, in partnership with our distributors

Employee experience: To be an employer of choice that offers a rewarding career

Operating efficiency: To optimize our operations through technology, processes and skills development

Sustainable development (environmental, social and governance) is another important component of the company's strategy.

Members of the management team also discussed the following topics:

The diversification of the business model and complementarity between business segments as a driver of synergies

Key elements of the company's strategy for successful growth in the Canadian individual insurance and savings market

The company's approach to become a leader in the North American dealer services market

The importance of digital to support the company's future growth, with planned additional investments of $500 million between 2021 and 2025 to remain at the cutting edge of technology

between 2021 and 2025 to remain at the cutting edge of technology The quality of the investment portfolio and the investment team to take advantage of future opportunities

The improvement in the risk profile over the last decade, a component recognized in particular by rating agencies, some of which have recently upgraded the company's credit ratings

Lastly, the main short- and medium-term financial objectives supported by numerous initiatives discussed during the event are the following:

Grow core EPS by at least 10% on average per year during the coming years. The target range for this measure, as disclosed on February 11 , is $7.60 to $8.20 for the year 2021.

, is to for the year 2021. Increase the target for core return on common shareholders' equity (ROE) to 13% to 15% by 2023, with the target range for 2021 being 12.5% to 14%.

Presentation material is available on the company's website at ia.ca, under About iA / Investor Relations / Events and Presentations / 2021 Investor Event. A transcript and a video recording will be posted on the company's website in the coming days.

Non-IFRS Financial InformationiA Financial Corporation and iA Insurance (collectively "iA Financial Group") report their financial results and statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). iA Financial Group also publishes certain financial measures that are not based on IFRS (non-IFRS). A financial measure is considered a non-IFRS measure for Canadian securities law purposes if it is presented other than in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles used for the companies' audited financial statements. These non-IFRS financial measures are often accompanied by and reconciled with IFRS financial measures. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. iA Financial Group believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide additional information to better understand iA Financial Group's financial results and assess its growth and earnings potential, and that they facilitate comparison of the quarterly and full-year results of iA Financial Group's ongoing operations. Since non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized definitions and meaning, they may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other institutions and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. iA Financial Group strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and other publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-IFRS financial measures published by iA Financial Corporation include, but are not limited to: return on common shareholders' equity (ROE), core earnings per common share (core EPS), core return on common shareholders' equity (core ROE), sales, net sales, assets under management (AUM), assets under administration (AUA), premium equivalents, deposits, sources of earnings measures (expected profit on in-force, experience gains and losses, strain on sales, changes in assumptions, management actions and income on capital), capital, solvency ratio, interest rate and equity market sensitivities, loan originations, finance receivables and average credit loss rate on car loans.

The analysis of profitability according to the sources of earnings presents sources of income in compliance with the guideline issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and developed in co-operation with the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. This analysis is intended to be a supplement to the disclosure required by IFRS and to facilitate the understanding of iA Financial Corporation's financial position by both existing and prospective stakeholders to better form a view as to the quality, potential volatility and sustainability of earnings. It provides an analysis of the difference between actual income and the income that would have been reported had all assumptions at the start of the reporting period materialized during the reporting period. It sets out the following measures: expected profit on in-force business (representing the portion of the consolidated net income on business in force at the start of the reporting period that was expected to be realized based on the achievement of best-estimate assumptions); experience gains and losses (representing gains and losses that are due to differences between the actual experience during the reporting period and the best-estimate assumptions at the start of the reporting period); new business strain (representing the point-of-sale impact on net income of writing new business during the period); changes in assumptions, management actions and income on capital (representing the net income earned on iA Financial Corporation's surplus funds).

Core earnings (loss) and financial measures based on core earnings (loss), including core EPS and core ROE, are non-IFRS financial measures used to better understand the capacity of the Company to generate sustainable earnings. Core earnings (loss) remove from reported earnings (loss) the impacts of the following items that create volatility in the Company's results under IFRS, or that are not representative of its underlying operating performance:

Core earnings definition prior to 2021:a) specific items, including but not limited to year-end assumption changes and unusual income tax gains and losses;b) gains and losses from macroeconomic variations related to universal life policies, the level of assets backing long-term liabilities, investment funds (MERs) and the dynamic hedging program for segregated fund guarantees;c) gains and losses in excess of $0.04 per share, on a quarterly basis, for strain on Individual Insurance sales, for policyholder experience by business segment (Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations and iA Auto and Home Insurance), for usual income tax gains and losses and for investment income on capital.

Core earnings definition as of 2021:a) market-related impacts that differ from management's best estimate assumptions, which include impacts of returns on equity markets and changes in interest rates related to (i) management fees collected on assets under management or administration (MERs), (ii) universal life policies, (iii) the level of assets backing long-term liabilities, and (iv) the dynamic hedging program for segregated fund guarantees;b) assumption changes and management actions;c) gains and losses on acquisition or disposition of a business, including acquisition, integration and restructuring costs;d) amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets;e) Non-core pension expense, that represents the difference between the asset return (interest income on plan assets) calculated using the expected return on plan assets and the IFRS prescribed pension plan discount rate;f) specified items which management believes are not representative of the performance of the Company, including (i) material legal settlements and provisions, (ii) unusual income tax gains and losses, (iii) material impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets, and (iv) other specified unusual gains and losses.

Non-IFRS financial measures published by iA Insurance include, but are not limited to: return on common shareholders' equity (ROE), sales, assets under management (AUM), assets under administration (AUA), capital and solvency ratio.

Sales is a non-IFRS measure used to assess iA Financial Group's ability to generate new business. They are defined as fund entries on new business written during the period. Net premiums, which are part of the revenues presented in the financial statements, include fund entries from both in-force contracts and new business written during the period. Assets under management and administration is a non-IFRS measure used to assess iA Financial Group's ability to generate fees, particularly for investment funds and funds under administration. An analysis of revenues by sector is presented in the "Analysis According to the Financial Statements" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Forward-looking StatementsThis news release may contain statements relating to strategies used by iA Financial Group or statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" (or the negative thereof), as well as words such as "objective", "goal", "guidance", and "forecast" or other similar words or expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning possible or assumed future operating results. These statements are not historical facts; they represent only expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and are subject to change, particularly in light of the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, its effect on the global economy and its uncertain impact on our operations.

Although iA Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; level of competition and consolidation; changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws; liquidity of iA Financial Group, including the availability of financing to meet existing financial commitments on their expected maturity dates when required; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; accuracy of accounting policies and actuarial methods used by iA Financial Group; insurance risks such as mortality, morbidity, longevity and policyholder behaviour, including the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters, pandemic diseases (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic) and acts of terrorism.

Potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic - Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had major, unprecedented implications for both society and the economy. The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still uncertain and depends on many factors, such as the progression of the virus, the emergence of new variants, the duration of the pandemic, potential treatments and therapies, the availability of vaccines, the effectiveness of government measures to slow the virus's spread and the impact of those measures on the economy. As a result, we cannot accurately predict the total bearing the pandemic will have, but the impact on iA Financial Corporation's business and financial results could be material. However, despite the short-term negative impacts of the pandemic on its results, iA Financial Corporation remains financially solid. In addition, iA Financial Corporation's business continuity protocol has continued, ensuring that the quality of service clients receive is similar to or better than before the pandemic and enabling employees and advisors to continue to work safely and securely.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the "Risk Management" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2020, the "Management of Risks Associated with Financial Instruments" note to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, and elsewhere in iA Financial Group's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, which are available for review at sedar.com .

The forward-looking statements in this news release reflect iA Financial Group's expectations as of the date of this document. iA Financial Group does not undertake to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About iA Financial GroupiA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group