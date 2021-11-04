IA Financial Group Comments On Decision By The Supreme Court Of Canada

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (the "Company") is pleased to advise that in a decision released today, the Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the appeal in the litigation between the Company and Ituna Investment LP...

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (the "Company") is pleased to advise that in a decision released today, the Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the appeal in the litigation between the Company and Ituna Investment LP ("Ituna").

iA Financial Group has always maintained that the position taken by Ituna was legally unfounded and that life insurance contracts were never intended to be used as deposit accounts and for purposes unrelated to life insurance.

About iA Financial GroupiA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group