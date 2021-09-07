IA Financial Group Appoints Philippe Sarfati To The Position Of Executive Vice-President And Chief Risk Officer

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Sarfati to the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer.

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Sarfati to the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer. This appointment will take effect on September 21.

Philippe Sarfati has over 30 years of experience in risk management and has worked with big companies and a financial sector regulator. His experience includes the design and improvement of risk management frameworks for several large organizations in North America.

"By relying on our risk management sector and his experience, Philippe will help us improve our practices in this area and make sure that our clients feel confident and secure in their future when doing business with us. In a changing environment, he will continue to advance our strong risk management practices," says Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group.

Mr. Sarfati has two bachelor's degrees, in economics and commerce, and an MBA in finance and international commerce from the HEC Montréal business school.

He will be a member of the Executive Committee of iA Financial Group, chaired by Denis Ricard.

About iA Financial GroupiA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of the largest publicly-traded companies in Canada. iA Financial Group shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

