IA Financial Corporation Acquires A Majority Stake In The General Online Insurance Broker Surex

High strategic value from P&C digital expertise, increased distribution capabilities and synergy opportunities

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company of iA Financial Group, today announced the acquisition of 70% of the shares of two Canadian companies specializing in insurance technology: Surexdirect.com Ltd and Surexdirect.com ( Ontario) Ltd (collectively "Surex"). As a leading player in digital Property and casualty (P&C) insurance distribution in Canada, Surex combines online self-serve capabilities with experienced advisors.

Surex was founded in 2011 and serves all of Canada, except the province of Quebec. The company offers Canadian consumers the possibility of obtaining online, in just a few minutes, more than a dozen quotes from insurers through the Surex.com platform, providing the best price-to-P&C coverage, especially for car, home and business insurance.

"The acquisition of this tech-enabled P&C distributor represents a high strategic value for iA Financial Group given its digital expertise, distribution capabilities and high synergy potential", said François Blais, Executive Vice-President, Dealer Services and Special Risks, at iA Financial Group. "It allows us to better serve our distribution networks across Canada and, at the same time, to improve the client experience by offering a broader range of financial products."

"We are very excited to have a partner of iA Financial Group's stature with whom we share common values, such as authenticity, quality customer experience and the importance of social and community engagement", stated Lance Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer at Surex. "We will continue to focus on a solid growth, an outstanding service offering and a leading digital platform."

The head office of Surex is located in Alberta. The company employs nearly 200 employees. Surex has served over 50,000 clients to date, processing over 60,000 policies annually, representing an annual premium volume of over $130 million. Surex is on pace to processing over 30,000 new policies this year. The two co-founders of Surex, Lance Miller and Matt Alston, remain minority shareholders.

This transaction is effective immediately. It is financed from cash on hand and reduces the Company's solvency ratio by about one percentage point.

