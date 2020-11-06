I3 Energy Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Majid Shafiq, CEO, i3 Energy (TSX: ITE) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group and Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new...

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Majid Shafiq, CEO, i3 Energy (TSX: ITE) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group and Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

i3 Energy is an energy company focused on the development and production of high return hydrocarbon fields and discoveries. For more information visit: www.i3.energy

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com.

Date: Friday November 6, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

