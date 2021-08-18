I2i Teams Up With EHS To Enrich PCMH Recognition Process

The joint solution reflects i2i's commitment to serving others for healthy communities as they provide customers with a ready-to-use solution that directly supports many of the PCMH standards.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide on-going, unparalleled service and support for its customers, i2i has partnered with Evolutionary Health Solutions (EHS). The partnership will aide in assisting customers with the challenges of managing through the NCQA PCMH recognition process.

i2i will be offering both the PCMHGuide cloud-based software and consulting services through EHS as an enhanced service offering for customers, supplying significant value to their efforts in becoming or maintaining PCMH recognition.

In 2019, EHS launched PCMHGUIDE, an intuitive web-based project management platform designed specifically for the NCQA PCMH recognition. PCMHGuide is a SaaS application that guides healthcare organizations, and the consultants they rely on, through the NCQA PCMH recognition process. This process can be complex and time-consuming, but by utilizing EHS's solution, the certification process is more efficient and less labor-intensive, allowing for continued focus on what matters most - patient care.

Combined with expert consulting services, the EHS partnership will assist organizations with interpreting the standards and aligning with processes, providing examples of evidence, organizing submission documentation and leading the team each step of the way. The EHS consultant guides the enrollment and set up with NCQA's QPASS system to the final virtual review and submission to NCQA.

"EHS has leveraged decades of project management and CCE experience in developing a valuable solution for healthcare organization. Tailored to NCQA PCMH Recognition and Annual Reporting, they have developed a process that will reduce complexity, streamline workflow for validation, and drive collaboration to ensure achieved recognition," said Bill Keyes, Chief Growth Officer, i2i Population Health.

i2i's partnership with EHS is underway, joint solutions are available immediately.

About Evolutionary Health SolutionsEvolutionary Health Solutions (EHS) aims to help healthcare organizations and the consultants they rely on upon through the accreditation and recognition process. EHS' single platform solution can streamline certification programs so organizations can focus on what matters most - patient care.

About i2i Population Healthi2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, primary care associations, and managed care organizations. With over 20 years of experience spanning 36 states and 30 million lives, i2i was ranked #1 by Black Book for end-to-end population health technology in 2020. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through expansive quality management and care coordination applications. Improving outcomes through better quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The mission, Serving Others for Healthy Communities, drives the company's vision, culture, and actions to bring better health solutions to all communities.

For more information and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i2i-teams-up-with-ehs-to-enrich-pcmh-recognition-process-301358238.html

SOURCE i2i Population Health