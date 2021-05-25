I Love NYC SMB's 100 Small Business Winners Announced

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred small business owners who represent the five boroughs of New York City and the diversity that makes NYC so special have been chosen as the winners of the I Love NYC SMB Campaign. Silver Lining Ltd., CCO issued an open call for businesses who stayed in New York through the pandemic and found ways to innovate and contributed to their communities. The #TY100 were selected from hundreds of submissions and went through a thorough vetting process. "This campaign is our love letter to New York City and the incredible people who live and work here," said Carissa Reiniger, CEO of Silver Lining. "Each of the 100 winning business owners are people who have put their heart, soul, savings, blood, sweat, and tears into building businesses that benefit all of us. It's time we thank them and show them some love."

The full list of winning businesses is at www.ilovesmallbiz.nyc/ty100 . There are 16 businesses from the Bronx, 23 from Brooklyn, 39 from Manhattan, 14 from Queens and eight from Staten Island.

Small businesses' impact on the economy is big. The SBA shows that 99.8% of NYC businesses are small businesses. The Partnership for New York released data that says one-third of NYC small businesses will not survive the pandemic.

I Love NYC SMB is a rallying cry for New Yorkers to get behind these 100 small businesses so that they not just survive, but thrive. The ripple effect on job creation, community revitalization and economic recovery will be significant.

Each of the winning small businesses will receive a Thank You Prize, worth over $10,000 USD.

Flowcode is providing QR code services to the #TY100 and their Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Norton says, "We are excited to be a part of the I Love NYC SMB initiative and are proud to support the 100 winners with our next-generation QR technology, Flowcode. As we emerge from the pandemic, it's more important than ever to support local businesses and provide them with the tools and technology to power contactless and instant connections." Other business resources are being provided by Silver Lining , GoDaddy , The Modern Manager and more to be announced soon.

Every one of the #TY100 will receive a cash gift from ticket sales to a concert series produced in partnership with ARKAI 's SupportNYC initiative. "Alongside small businesses, the heartbeat of NYC's cultural arts sector has been decimated during the pandemic," said Jonathan Miron & Philip Sheegog, Co-Founders of ARKAI. "This campaign will innovatively uplift both sectors by raising support for small business through the arts."

As part of a 12-month marketing campaign, Re-Invention TV will produce a short video for each one of the #TY100 and share their stories of resilience, determination, and innovation.

Thanks to Broadway.com , each of the #TY100 will receive two tickets to a Broadway show. "Small businesses are the life-blood of New York City, so we are thrilled to thank the #TY100 small business owners with a night out on Broadway when our industry reopens this fall," said John Gore, Owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization, Broadway.com's parent company.

I Love NYC SMB is an initiative of Thank You Small Business , Silver Lining's global movement to thank, celebrate, and support small businesses. Silver Lining is a New York City-based company with a mission to change the economy one small business at a time.

For more information, visit https://ilovesmallbiz.nyc/ .

