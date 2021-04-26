I Hate Receipts Launches Premium Features And Expands Adoption Of Contactless HD Receipts™

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I Hate Receipts (IHR) announced today the availability of premium app features that give consumers easier access to and control of their purchase data. In addition to viewing detailed receipt information from their smartphone, consumers can now share receipts and items with their contacts or export receipts to a pdf for quick reimbursement. IHR also now links to Amazon and Walmart receipt data and provides consumers the ability to view line-item detail, a feature not available on standard emailed receipts.

These new features are part of the Pro version of the I Hate Receipts app, available on the App Store and Google Play Store. I Hate Receipts is offering the Pro version for $9.99/year with the first month free. Upon installing the app, consumers gain access to their personal, cloud-based vault. From there, they can snap a picture of a receipt or email it directly into their vault. IHR employs OCR technology to decipher line-item receipt detail. IHR's Contactless HD Receipt eliminates the need to save paper receipts and eases expense tracking by giving users the ability to categorize and tag items.

"By unlocking the data currently trapped on paper and emailed receipts, our team really feels like we can change the world by connecting consumers with their data and merchants to their consumers," said Ryan Greene, Founder and CEO. "We believe that 'it's your data, it's your story'."

IHR offers a free version of its app and anticipates many of its current users will upgrade to the paid, ad-free version to access premium features now available. Later this year, IHR will add more features for consumers, while initiating partnerships with retailers to use its Merchant & Brands Platform. The IHR Marketing Platform will enable more targeted touchpoints between merchants and their customers before, during and after their shopping transaction.

I Hate Receipts gives everyone sovereignty over their own purchase data through secure, Contactless HD Receipts. Using the IHR app, consumers can "skip the slip", better understand their purchase data and engage with merchants in a new way that extends a delightful shopping experience well beyond their purchase.

For more information go to http://ihatereceipts.com

Media Contact:

Cristi Jakubik

Head of Marketing

308338@email4pr.com

(512) 782-8373

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-hate-receipts-launches-premium-features-and-expands-adoption-of-contactless-hd-receipts-301276273.html

SOURCE I Hate Receipts (IHR)