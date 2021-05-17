i-Chek, First of Several New Products to Expand Avenova Line (Photo: Business Wire)

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on expanding its presence in the eye and skin care market, announces the availability of i-Chek Illuminated Eye Examination Mirror on Amazon. i-Chek is a unique portable, lightweight, handheld lighted mirror featuring 10x magnification that is specifically designed for at-home precise visual resolution and high magnification of the eyes, eyelashes and eyelids.

"i-Chek is the ideal companion product to Avenova, our premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, providing a personalized before-and-after look at the effectiveness of Avenova," said Justin Hall, President and CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. "Those afflicted with bacterial dry eye can now examine their own eyes and view for themselves the buildup of scruff and debris on their lids and lashes before using Avenova. Then after applying our popular, soothing and highly effective spray, they can visualize what they are feeling and the successful elimination of those conditions. Visually examining the lid and lash area with i-Chek before and after using Avenova twice-daily can improve the management of painful conditions such as burning, inflammation, itching and unsightly redness that can accompany bacterial dry eye.

"Expanding the Avenova product line in the direct-to-consumer sales channel is a key element in our strategy to accelerate the broadening of our customer base while also providing new and complementary products for our many loyal Avenova lid and lash spray users. Complementary products such as the Warm Eye Compress and i-Chek will not only solidify the Avenova brand in the eyecare market, but will also diversify our sources of revenue. Gross margins for these product line extensions are in line with those of Avenova. In addition, we are developing a lubricating dry eye drop that will launch later this year. Once it becomes available, customers will be able to use our eye drop for immediate relief from dry eye symptoms, and then use the antimicrobial spray to address the underlying cause. We are developing our marketing strategy to promote NovaBay as a one stop shop for premier over-the-counter dry eye treatments that can be easily accessed by the general public who increasingly want to be more hands-on in their own health care."

i-Chek can also be useful in examining for lipase saponification, which results when the lipid layer of tear film breaks down into soap due to bacterial action associated with blepharitis," he added. "Professional eye care practitioners can typically see saponification in their slit lamps as tiny bubbles that sit on top of the eyelid, but most patients are unable to see these bubbles with the unaided eye. i-Chek provides an at-home solution for demonstrating Avenova's effectiveness on this condition, as well."

Additional uses for i-Chek include help with eliminating scleral contact lens bubbles and contact insertion misalignments, as well as helping to prevent eye infections when removing makeup. i-Chek features four LED ECO bulbs for more than 15,000 hours of use and a durable carrying case. The product is available on Amazon.com and Avenova.com for $29.99. The addition of i-Chek to the Avenova product line follows the launch of the Avenova Warm Eye Compress on Amazon.com and on Avenova.com in March 2021.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics ®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on high-quality, differentiated, anti-infective consumer products: Avenova®, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, CelleRx® Clinical Reset™, a breakthrough product in the beauty category, and NeutroPhase® Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound healing. NovaBay's products are formulated with its patented, pure, stable, pharmaceutical-grade hypochlorous acid that replicates the antimicrobial chemicals used by white blood cells to fight infection. NovaBay's hypochlorous acid products do not cause stinging or irritation, are non-toxic and non-sensitizing, making them completely safe for regular use. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular skin surfaces, thus effectively addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our current product offerings, potential future product offerings, and any future revenue that may result from selling these products, as well as generally the Company's expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company's products will not be as large as expected, the Company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company's cash needs, the effect on sales and potential reputational damage resulting from decisions or actions taken by regulators, including Warning Letters issued by the FDA, and any other potential regulatory problems that may arise. Other risks relating to NovaBay's business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay's latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

