Hyzon Motors Signs Agreement To Participate In 1,000 Vehicle HyTrucks Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to participate in the newly established HyTrucks consortium in Europe.

The HyTrucks consortium, founded by Air Liquide, DATS 24, the Port of Rotterdam, the Port of Antwerp and the Port of Duisburg, is one of Europe's largest initiatives aiming to deploy zero-emission heavy vehicle fleets into the continent's busiest transportation corridors.

By entering into the agreement, Hyzon will support the HyTrucks program's goal to have 1,000 heavy hydrogen-powered trucks on the road, as well as establishing 25 new hydrogen refueling stations by 2025, enabling emissions-free road travel between Belgium, the Netherlands and western Germany. More than 100,000 tons per year of CO 2 emissions, equivalent to 110 million kilometers (68 million miles) driven, could be avoided from successful deployment of FCEVs such as those that Hyzon manufactures.

Through its participation in HyTrucks, Hyzon joins yet another powerful and growing ecosystem of hydrogen partners that represent the entire mobility value chain: truck manufacturers, transport companies and fuel cell suppliers. As previously announced, Hyzon has joined the Covenant on Hydrogen in Mobility in Utrecht, which plans to bring 1,800 hydrogen vehicles to the Netherlands, and is a member of a European consortium of automotive companies that specified a joint target to deploy up to 100,000 hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks from 2030 onwards.

Notably, Hyzon has also taken on the role of a hydrogen ecosystem convener through the establishment the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, an international effort to advance hydrogen ecosystems. With founding members such as AXA, Bank of America, Raven SR, ReCarbon and Total, Hyzon has aligned the supply and demand side of the sector, pooling collective expertise to make zero-emissions hydrogen mobility a reality.

"Decarbonizing heavy road transport is essential to meeting global climate goals and hydrogen heavy vehicles offer Europe and other regions a fast lane to that reality," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "Collaboration will be central to this effort and key to scaling hydrogen mobility solutions worldwide so we're excited to join the prominent members of HyTrucks and to supply our proven zero-emission heavy trucks to help Europe put 1,000 more hydrogen powered trucks on the road by 2025."

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

