Hyzon Motors' Partner Raven SR Inc. Announces Its First Waste-to-hydrogen Hub

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) congratulates its partner, Raven SR Inc., for announcing its first waste-to-green hydrogen production hub, planned to become operational in summer 2022. Located at Republic Services' West Contra Costa Sanitary Landfill in Northern California, the facility will be co-developed by the partners, with Hyzon investing up to 75% in the equity and offtake from the waste-to-hydrogen hub.

Raven, a renewable fuels company, expects initially to process up to 99.9 tons of organic waste per day at the landfill, producing up to 2,000 metric-tons per year of renewable hydrogen as well as power for its operations. Hyzon, a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, will provide offtake through its vehicle customers.

This facility will help move toward California's goal of reducing emissions from organic waste under the state's Short-Lived Climate Pollutant (SLCP) Reduction Strategy while also producing negative carbon intensity hydrogen fuel.

Raven's patented Steam/CO 2 Reformation process is one of the only non-combustion, waste-to-hydrogen processes in the world. Its process avoids the creation of toxic pollutants and particulates, producing more green hydrogen per ton of waste than competing processes.

"As we bring this system online under very strict environmental regulatory controls, we will demonstrate we can convert waste anywhere," said Raven CEO Matt Murdock. "In doing so, the Raven SR process will significantly reduce municipal solid waste and toxic emissions, improve air quality, and create clean, renewable fuels."

It also will ease the transition to zero-emissions vehicles for fleet operators, since production, refueling infrastructure and vehicle availability will all be aligned geographically and technologically. This alignment is expected to reduce total costs to customers.

"Raven's technology will not only provide zero-emissions fuel for our vehicles, but also eliminates an additional source of carbon emissions - landfill waste," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "In this way, our partnership expedites decarbonization of the transport industry. Launching this "greener than green" refueling station is the first step in realizing Hyzon's vision of 1,000 green hydrogen hubs."

Hyzon and Raven previously announced their agreement to co-develop up to 250 low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen hubs, with this hub representing the first in their collaboration. In connection with this partnership, Hyzon has acquired a minority interest in Raven.

Hyzon congratulates both Raven on the first hydrogen hub and Republic Services' progressive decision to move forward with this impactful project.

About HyzonHeadquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

About Raven SR Inc.Raven SR Inc., headquartered in Wyoming, transforms biomass, mixed municipal solid waste, bio-solids, sewage, medical waste, and natural or biogas into renewable fuels. Using its proprietary, non-combustion, non-catalytic "Steam/CO 2 Reformation" technology, Raven SR dependably produces a hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of feedstock utilized. Raven SR, led by co-founders Matt Murdock and Matt Scanlon, is committed to adding value to local resources and communities while responsibly reducing greenhouse gases and achieving a low carbon economy. By using modular systems and producing low air emissions, their systems can be located closer to customers and feedstock, creating local fuel from local waste for local mobility. Visit ravensr.com.

