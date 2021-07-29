Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Conference Call

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors, Inc. (HYZN) , a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, announced today that it will release its second quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Hyzon CEO Craig Knight and Chief Financial Officer Mark Gordon will host a conference call for investors at 8 a.m. ET the same day.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at:

https://investors.hyzonmotors.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the events and presentations page in the investor relations section of Hyzon's website and will remain available for approximately one year.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to decarbonize heavy transportation, which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

