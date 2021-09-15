Hyundai Translead Taps PowerFleet Telematics To Launch HT LinkSense Platform

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet , Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, today announced Hyundai Translead , the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, will be leveraging the PowerFleet LV-300 trailer tracking gateway solution to launch HT LinkSense. Through this integration with PowerFleet, HT LinkSense will be able to provide fleet managers with the flexibility to choose sensor and telematics solutions that meet their needs. Initially, the HT LinkSense solution will be available for the Hyundai Translead dry van line, but future expansion into refrigerated, flatbed, chassis and aftermarket products is planned.

"We are excited to partner with PowerFleet as we expand possibilities for customers in fleet data strategy by providing a scalable, open platform solution with HT LinkSense," said Sean Kenney, Hyundai Translead's Chief Sales Officer. "Through our partnership, we offer flexibility through universal connectivity of sensors for maximum fleet operational efficiency, making smart fleets smarter."

The PowerFleet LV-300 asset tracking solution provides continuous real-time visibility while in transit, and more accurate arrival and departure information to better plan supply chain resource allocation. Connected by 4G LTE, it provides wireless reporting to ensure clients can receive continuous updates on the status and condition of their assets and important cargo. The LV-300 tethers to a power source and also utilizes a long-lasting rechargeable battery for untethered operation and features tamper detection for increased security.

"We are honored that Hyundai Translead has selected PowerFleet as a key part of its HT LinkSense solution for trailers," explains Chris Wolfe, CEO of PowerFleet. "Our integrated logistics solutions will enable customers to access a more holistic view of their trailers and freight status by capturing critical sensor and telematics data. By leveraging our trusted telematics platform, analytics and real-time reporting capabilities, Hyundai Translead will raise the bar with its' HT LinkSense offering by delivering high-value asset information to the transportation industry."

About PowerFleetPowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About Hyundai TransleadHyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America. The company manufactures dry and refrigerated van trailers as well as flatbeds, chassis, and dollies. Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is 100% owned by Hyundai Motor Group and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.hyundaitranslead.com

PowerFleet Company ContactNed Mavrommatis, CFO NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com (201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor ContactMatt GloverGateway Investor Relations PWFL@gatewayir.com (949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media ContactJacqueline Agudelo powerfleet@n6a.com