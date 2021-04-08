FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released a Santa Cruz development video with teaser sketches of its eagerly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle. An enthusiastic Hyundai design team with diverse outdoor pursuits helped fulfill the Santa Cruz concept evolution, ensuring its broad adventure capabilities. Hyundai research confirmed Santa Cruz' appeal to urban adventure seekers that require daily urban flexibility coupled with the capability for frequent extra-urban adventures. Santa Cruz boasts bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible, secure open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments.

Hyundai Motor AmericaAt Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-releases-santa-cruz-development-video-and-teaser-301265272.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America