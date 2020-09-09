Hyundai Ready For Its Third Season Of NBC's Sunday Night Football

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has finished training camp and is ready for its third season as the presenting Kickoff Show sponsor of NBC's Sunday Night Football . Sunday Night Football has been the most watched primetime TV show for an unprecedented nine consecutive seasons, and Hyundai will have the marquee presence leading into the game each week.

"Sunday Night Football is one of our signature sponsorships in generating brand awareness among the 20 million viewers each week," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are focusing this year on our flagship SUV Palisade and showcasing its capabilities as the ideal tailgate vehicle with its three-row automatic folding seats, generous cargo space and loaded technology."

Evolved from the successful "Cover 2" and "Game Winning Drive" content campaigns from seasons past, "Tailback Tailgate" is a three-part content series that will bring two former running back greats together in a conversation around the game, with a little hometown flavor sprinkled in. The former pro running backs will tailgate out of the back of the Palisade Calligraphy Edition, where they will discuss that week's game over iconic cuisine from the home city that week. "Tailback Tailgate" will air during Football Night in America leading into three Sunday Night Football games.

Hyundai's presenting sponsorship of the kickoff show features numerous branding elements, including logo animations, in-studio signage and logo placements on the broadcast's countdown clock.

