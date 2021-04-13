Hyundai Motor's STARIA MPV Debuts, Pioneering Future Of Mobility With Safety And Versatility

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today officially launched its new STARIA multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup via a digital world premiere, establishing a model for its future Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs).

STARIA's debut furthers Hyundai Motor's transformation as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider and embodies the company's 'inside-out' design methodology that emphasizes interior spaciousness and usability. STARIA is Hyundai's response to shifting consumer needs by offering them purposeful, innovative features and redefining in-car travel experiences in line with the company's vision of 'Progress for Humanity.'

STARIA is available in 2- to 11-seat configurations and in two variants: STARIA and STARIA Premium, the latter elevating mobility to the next level with upgraded features and variant-exclusive finishes for a more luxurious look and feel.

"We are thrilled to introduce STARIA, which represents our latest effort to spearhead the evolution of mobility, and to address emerging lifestyle needs as we adapt to new ways of living, said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. "STARIA is a step forward in connecting us more closely with our environments so that we can get more out of our everyday lives and do more for ourselves in transit."

STARIA will go on sale in select markets starting from the second half of 2021.

