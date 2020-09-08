Hyundai-Kia Motors Expands Use of Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Database Software To Include All Overseas Branches And Affiliates Worldwide (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Hyundai-Kia Motors expanded its support agreement with Rimini Street for its Oracle Database software to include all of its affiliates and offices overseas. Hyundai-Kia Motors, a leading global auto manufacturer, switched from Oracle to Rimini Street Support in 2019 and increased the agreement based on the company's high satisfaction with Rimini Street's support services and the positive impact it has made to its business. With the time, costs and resources saved by switching to Rimini Street Support, Hyundai-Kia Motors was able to reinvest its significant support and maintenance savings into funding innovation projects - including autonomous driving and vehicle connectivity and electrization - to drive growth in a fiercely competitive automotive market.

Company Expands Support Services Globally To Help Maximize Value and ROI

Hyundai-Kia Motors initially selected Rimini Street for support of its Oracle Database as the maintenance and support spend consumed a significant sum of their entire IT operations budget. The company then expanded support beyond Oracle Database software after being highly satisfied with Rimini Street's premium quality support services. Now Hyundai-Kia Motors is expanding the use of Rimini Street Support globally to 20 of its group affiliates and offices - located in the United States, South America, Europe and the Middle East - to reduce maintenance costs further and receive better quality support in these locations as well.

"We decided to expand Rimini Street's ultra-responsive support to our affiliates and offices globally to continue to reduce costs and free up our IT personnel in those locations to focus on more strategic initiatives within the business," said Hee-gon Kim, head of the Cloud Technology Team, Hyundai-Kia Motors. "We can use the resources saved to develop advanced technical innovations such as autonomous driving and electric vehicle development, which fuels our growth in the competitive automobile manufacturing market."

Rimini Street's Long History of Successful Database Support Experience

Hyundai-Kia Motors can continue to leverage its mission-critical Oracle Database software for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street Support without costly and unnecessary upgrades. Rimini Street supports Oracle Database clients around the world with implementations ranging from a single server to large, complex environments with thousands of global database instances. All Rimini Street clients are assigned a Primary Support Engineer (PSE), backed by a team of functional and technical experts with an average of 15 years' experience in the client's specific enterprise software system.

"Our team now receives more responsive support by experts in our specific Oracle Database deployment. We are delighted with the quality of technical support from our team of Primary Support Engineers compared to the software vendor," continued Kim.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our partnership with Hyundai-Kia Motors to include support for their Oracle landscape across all of their affiliates and offices overseas. To date, Rimini Street has signed over 900 Oracle Database clients around the world that benefit from significant savings and the Company's extensive database support experience, expertise that originally attracted Hyundai-Kia Motors," said Hyung-wook "Kevin" Kim, regional general manager, Korea, Rimini Street. "Hyundai-Kia Motors is reinvesting its savings from adopting third-party support in innovative technologies and projects that set them apart from their competitors and drive continuous growth. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Hyundai-Kia Motors."

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Over 2,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "would," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "continue," "future," "will," "expect," "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. All statements pertaining to Rimini Street's expectations regarding the expected use of proceeds from the offering described in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration of and economic, operational and financial impacts on Rimini Street's business of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt Rimini Street's business or that of its current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; Rimini Street's need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and Rimini Street's ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in Rimini Street's growth initiatives; the sufficiency of Rimini Street's cash and cash equivalents to meet its liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of Rimini Street's outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of Rimini Street's recently introduced products and services, including its Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services Rimini Street expects to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street's management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; and those risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2020 and in the prospectus supplement dated August 14, 2020 relating to the underwritten public offering of Rimini Street's common stock that closed on August 18, 2020 and as updated from time to time by other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2020 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. "Rimini Street" is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

